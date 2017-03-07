Five Poems by Liza Flum

Daily Action

Today I call my representative.

I call the one who represents

my representative:

Representative,

you

floating somewhere over my shoulder, crow

on the telephone line, squat black span

of my hand in the polis,

what little mark

do I make on the white

landscape of this world that

asks for my blood

and asks and asks as the bandage

asks the wound

till the wound is gone—

it is not through my

absence

that the world is healed.

Pledge

The guard in the library

looked sad. That day it rained.

Won’t you be glad

when the election is over?

At least it’ll be quiet,

an old man said. I walked out,

a paper stuck flag on my raincoat,

in my pocket the strobe of a state

switching blue to red. No,

we’re fucked either way,

she looked down. I didn’t know what

our name for dread became.

I had pressed down my black pen

over the empty dot like an eclipse

of the moon, like my friend

pressed her hand over heart

and stood in the doorway of the TV room,

and we cried out to each other’s

pockets and palms.

Look

In my rented house, rain gutters are drumming, and the lawn

equates the rain: every droplet, every seed has its mirror

and knows itself by what it results in. Talking in your brain

must result in you. And I know your looking

does result in me. Results in my own focus

in the mirror. The me we mention unlike

the me we do not mention, which seems

to stammer, to shrink under your lack

of look. Like water on a leaf’s back, your attention

stays and magnifies only the inches it touches.

Now I am alone at my screen watching the only video

of you I’ve found. Each time I look you seem littler.

Now I try to watch the video as someone else.

As an anthropologist, an audience seeing your goofiness,

your grinning, the glint of your hands on your hips.

I keep a tab open with pictures of Sappho.

In every painting she seems to be shirtless.

She seems to be sad. What do we have to do to ourselves

to not care that we are showing

our tits? To let our tits be downcast eyelids?

Sappho looks sad and looks

away from our looking. Towards another’s look.

Where she lives, everything she wants

and touches has her name on it.

Guy (n)

A dark lantern tracks enemy boats.

Flutter the shield to cast light.

When someone calls out, shut

the shield on its hinge. The tin is hot.

Now open the shield again

without snuffing or relighting.

Many guys are made of tin

but flame spills past the cage

and stress-fractures the shield.

The best guy is made of brass.

But when you stow a guy, what

do you think you’ve hidden?

You need to hide the hiding, so that

the flame is not effort fully absent.

Guy (v)

One girl on Lexington

squints down the block, wearing

red lipstick and a WAR IS OVER

T-shirt, OVER tucked under her belt.

***

Liza Flum teaches writing at Cornell University, where she recently received an MFA. Her poems appear in journals including The Southeast Review, Lambda Literary, H_NGM_N, The Collagist, and PRISM international. She has received fellowships from the Vermont Studio Center, the Saltonstall Foundation and Tent: Creative Writing. She is also a poetry editor for Omnidawn.

What's HFR up to? Read our current issue, submit, or write for Heavy Feather.

